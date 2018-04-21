LOCAL BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT: The Golf Club at South River – Conversations With Members



Periodically, we take a look at a local businesses to give you something more than a peek in the window or a glance during a drive-by. We will dig deep into the history, the people, and of course the product.

This series of episodes is focused on The Golf Club at South River. Located just minutes from downtown Annapolis in Edgewater, it is a private club like no other. Believe me when I say it is NOT your father’s golf club…not by a long shot!

This week we sit down with several members and get their take! Jeremy and Raquel are a young family where all of them are involved with the club. Deb is an avid golfer who feels the club offers exactly what she needs. And Kurt is a young professional with an intense competitive streak and enjoys the friendships and connections he has made!

