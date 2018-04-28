“Herrmann
LOCAL BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT: The Golf Club at South River – A Founding Member’s Vision

Periodically, we take a look at a local businesses to give you something more than a peek in the window or a glance during a drive-by.  We will dig deep into the history,  the people, and of course the product.

This series of episodes is focused on The Golf Club at South River. Located just minutes from downtown Annapolis in Edgewater, it is a private club like no other. Believe me when I say it is NOT your father’s golf club…not by a long shot!

This week we wanted to see how one of the founding members felt about the club and the changes in the past ten years. Paul Matthews is member number 4 and he explains how he understood the vision of The Brick Companies a decade ago and how he has never looked back ever since.

