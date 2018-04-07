LOCAL BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT: The Golf Club at South River – In The Beginning



Periodically, we take a look at a local businesses to give you something more than a peek in the window or a glance during a drive-by. We will dig deep into the history, the people, and of course the product.

This series of episodes is focused on The Golf Club at South River. Located just minutes from downtown Annapolis in Edgewater, it is a private club like no other. Believe me when I say it is NOT your father’s golf club…not by a long shot!

This week we sit down with Lex Birney. Lex is the Chairman of The Brick Companies who built The Golf Club at South River. Way back when, Exxon (who owned the land) sought out a local partner to develop the course. Having run the Chesapeake Sailing School, being headquartered in Edgewater and being a great environmental steward–the choice was easy.

