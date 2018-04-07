LOCAL BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT: The Golf Club at South River – In The Beginning
Periodically, we take a look at a local businesses to give you something more than a peek in the window or a glance during a drive-by. We will dig deep into the history, the people, and of course the product.
This series of episodes is focused on The Golf Club at South River. Located just minutes from downtown Annapolis in Edgewater, it is a private club like no other. Believe me when I say it is NOT your father’s golf club…not by a long shot!
Links:
- Website: The Golf Club at South River
- Facebook: The Golf Club at South River
- Twitter: The Golf Club at South River
- Instagram: The Golf Club at South River
Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB