Libraries to offer financial literacy programs this month

Anne Arundel County Public Library will host a series of workshops next month designed to help customers better manage their personal finances and enhance their financial success.

The library will provide financial literacy programs on a variety of money-management topics including: saving for a new car, buying a house, using credit wisely, managing debt and financing retirement.

The public is invited learn ways to achieve their economic goals at various branch locations, including:

Odenton Library (1325 Annapolis Rd.)

Saving for Your Personal Goals

Wednesday, April 18 at 6 pm

Teenagers will discover the basics of saving to help meet your goals of purchasing a new car, new phone, or whatever you prefer.

Crofton Library (1681 Riedel Rd.)

Retirement Planning

Monday, April 23 at 7 pm

When was the last time you thought about life after years of paid work? It’s not just about money but also how you want to spend those leisure years.

Saving for Your Personal Goals

Wednesday, April 25 at 4 pm

Teenagers will discover the basics of saving to help meet your goals of purchasing a new car, new phone, or whatever you prefer.

Money Matters

Wednesday, April 25 at 6:30 pm

Priscilla Graves, a family and consumer sciences educator from the University of Maryland Extension will provide steps to track daily spending habits, prepare a spending plan, increase income and achieve financial goals.

Glen Burnie Library (1010 Eastway)

Managing Your Debt and Budgeting

Wednesday, May 23 at 6:30 pm

The wrong kind of debt and too much of it can ruin your financial plans. Learn how to borrow effectively and generate cash flow for the future.

For a complete listing of library programs and events please visit www.aacpl.net/events.

