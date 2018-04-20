Kneseth Israel to present Broadway-The Golden Age

On Sunday May 6 at 6:00pm in the social hall of Congregation Kneseth Israel, Congregation Kneseth Israel presents the Kneseth Israel Choir under the direction of Maestro Shouvik Mondle, special guests, and featuring the Sean Lane Trio. This concert will feature the hits from classic shows including Music Man, Guys and Dolls, Carousel, My Fair Lady, West Side Story, and more.

Adults are $20 ($25 at the door); Children (13-17) – $10 ($15 at the door); Children 12 and under – free. Payment may be made at knesethisrael.org(via credit card or PayPal); call 410.263.3924; send a check made payable to Congregation Kneseth Israel to Congregation Kneseth Israel, 1125 Spa Road, Annapolis, MD 21403 by May 3.

Located in Annapolis, Congregation Kneseth Israel has served the Jewish community of Anne Arundel County for over 100 years. For more information about Congregation Kneseth Israel, visit www.knesethisrael.org.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB