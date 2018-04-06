Kipper’s strong outing lifts Baysox to 7-1 win agains Harrisburg

RHP Jordan Kipper allowed one run over seven strong innings and the Bowie Baysox (1-1) notched their first win of the 2018 season with a 7-1 win over the Harrisburg Senators (1-1) on Friday night at Prince George’s Stadium in Bowie.

Kipper (1-0) gave up one run on four hits and tied his career-high with eight strikeouts over his 7.0 IP. RHP Matthew Grimes (2.0 IP, H, BB, 3 K) tossed a pair of scoreless innings in relief for Bowie.

Kipper had previously fanned eight on two occasions with the last time coming on May 17, 2016 for Arkansas (AA).

The Baysox got on the board in the home half of the second as Aderlin Rodriguez led off with a single, took second on an error charged to Harrisburg 3B Kelvin Gutierrez and scored later in the frame on Corban Joseph’s RBI single.

Trailing 1-0 in the top of the fifth, the Senators threatened following a leadoff double from Dan Gamache, but Kipper fanned Yadiel Hernandez and Osvaldo Abreu to end the inning.

Bowie extended the lead to 2-0 in the home half of the frame as Martin Cervenka reached with a two-out double and scored on Erick Salcedo’s RBI single.

Austin Hays’ two-run blast in the sixth off of Senators starter Jefry Rodriguez made it a 4-0 game in favor of the hosts. The home run was Hays’ first of the year. Bowie added another run later in the frame on a pair of throwing errors.

Rodriguez (0-1) allowed the five runs (three earned) on seven hits to go along with a walk and six strikeouts in 5.1 IP.

Jacob Wilson’s solo shot in the top of the seventh put Harrisburg on the board and cut the lead to 5-1.

Bowie quickly responded in the home half of the frame as Cervenka doubled to start the frame and once again scored on Salcedo’s RBI single.

Joseph struck again with an RBI single in the eighth to make it a 7-1 game in favor of the Baysox.

Cervenka (2-3, 2 2B, 2 R), Joseph (2-4, 2 RBI), Rodriguez (2-4, 2 R) and Salcedo (2-3, 2 RBI) all had multi-hit games for manager Gary Kendall’s squad.

The series continues on Saturday at 1:35 p.m. as LHP Keegan Akin (7-8, 4.14 in ’17) will make his Double-A debut for the Baysox against Harrisburg LHP Logan Darnell (5-3, 3.98 in ’17).

