Kamenetz picks up union endorsement

UNITE HERE Local 25, which represents over 7,500 workers in the hospitality industry in Maryland and throughout the Washington D.C. metropolitan region has endorsed Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz for governor and former Montgomery County Councilmember Valerie Ervin for lieutenant governor of Maryland.

This endorsement fromUNITE HERE Local 25 follows the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Baltimore’s endorsement of the Kamenetz-Ervin ticket.

“I’m proud to have the support of UNITE HERE Local 25 as we continue our campaign to bring results back to Maryland,” Kamenetz said. “As governor, I will ensure that all our working families have equity in education, housing, fair wages, and the renewed investments in mass-transit that our state deserves.”

“Every day UNITE HERE Local 25 fights to bring equity and justice for working families—the same principles I have fought for my entire career as a labor organizer and elected official,” said Valerie Ervin, former Montgomery County Councilmember and Kamenetz’s Lieutenant Governor running mate. “Now more than ever, Marylanders need advocates in the state house who will make sure everyone has a fair shot to prosper and thrive, and that’s exactly what Kevin and I will do.”

“The members of UNITE HERE Local 25 proudly endorse Kevin Kamenetz and Valerie Ervin,” said John A. Boardman, Executive Secretary-Treasurer of UNITE HERE Local 25. “As a union of hospitality workers, our priority is to ensure that Maryland is led by champions for working people, and there will be no better champion than this team. They have always fought for our working families and I know that they will continue to pursue the progressive policies needed to ensure Maryland can fulfill its potential.”

Prior to announcing this latest endorsement, the Democratic candidates participated in a “Day in the Life of a Hotel Worker,” in National Harbor, Maryland to gain a stronger understanding of a Local 25 member’s work.

With Local 25 members Karen Allen and Donyale Whitaker as their guides, Kamenetz and Ervin each commuted from the union members’ homes, arrived in time for 8:00 a.m. line-up, and cleaned checkouts (vacated rooms) before having lunch with several union members to discuss the challenges they face.

By joining Allen and Whitaker, Kamenetz and Ervin demonstrated their commitment to not just talk, but take action to support union members.

