Junior League to host Volunteers on the Run 5K this weekend

Junior League of Annapolis, Inc. (JLA) will host its 11th annual Jennifer Summers Barrett Memorial Volunteers on the Run 5K fundraiser event on Saturday, April 28, 2018. Race begins at 9:00 am at Quiet Waters Park in Annapolis, MD.

Open to the public, the proceeds from the fun run will benefit the community programs of JLA. A variety of entry options this year range in price from $10 – $50 with the standard runner/walker entry of $35. New this year is a phantom runner option for those unable to attend but want to support this amazing event.

Facebook page closer to the event date. To register online, visit the JLA website at https://www.jlannapolis.org/volunteersrun2018/ . Online Registration will close at midnight on April 27th. Day of registration is scheduled for 7:45 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. Packet pickup information will be posted on our website andpage closer to the event date.

The fun run is open to those of all ability levels – from experience runners to strollers and anyone in between!

Following the run join members of the Junior League at the Annapolis Smokehouse & Tavern to continue the fun and take advantage of drink specials just for the event! From 10:30 am to 12:00 pm; 10% of all sales will go to Junior League of Annapolis.

They will be selling raffle tickets for a Maryland Live! Casino package.

Advance race entry packet pick-up will be from 5 pm to 8 pm on Thursday April 26th and Friday April 27th at Charm City Run Annapolis located in the Annapolis Town Center.

T-shirts and raffle tickets will be on sale at packet pick-up, the race and the after party.

“Junior League of Annapolis is excited to host our 11th annual Jennifer Summers Barrett Memorial Volunteers on the run 5k this year at Quiet Waters Park. This is a fantastic opportunity to come help Junior League fundraise for our community impact projects while honoring our beloved volunteer and leader Jennifer Summers Barrett,” comments Diana Emerson, Chair of Fun Run Committee.

To view the latest updates about the event and to learn more about sponsor opportunities, please visit jlannapolis.org . You may also contact Diana Emerson at [email protected] for more information or the JLA office at 410‐224‐8984.

