Josie Urrea chosen as 2018-19 Student Member for AACPS Board of Education

Josie Urrea, a junior at Severna Park High School, was elected by members of the Chesapeake Regional Association of Student Councils today to be the 2018-2019 student member of the Anne Arundel County Board of Education (SMOB).

Coleman Campbell and Emily Kissinger, both of Southern High School, were the other finalists for the position.

Josie’s name will be forwarded to Governor Larry Hogan, who must make the formal appointment. Josie would succeed current student member Lusia Cole of Chesapeake Science Point Public Charter School, whose one-year term expires in June.

Josie ran on a platform of mental health and school safety, two issues she views as critical for students and the school system as a whole.

“I’m really looking forward to working with all of the Board members and Dr. Arlotto to address the issues in my platform,” Josie said. “This process has just inspired me to do so much more and it validates the reasons that I have stayed involved.

Josie is currently CRASC president, and has also served as second vice president and middle school coordinator of the organization. She is a member of Superintendent George Arlotto’s Teen Advisory, and serves as the student commissioner on the School Board Nominating Commission of Anne Arundel County.

Upon appointment, Josie will become the 45th student member of the Board. Students have held a seat on the Board since 1974, when Andover High School’s Jeffrey Robinson served in an advisory capacity. Anne Arundel’s student member has had full voting rights since 1975, and is the only member of a local school board in the nation to have that status.

If appointed, Josie would assume her seat on July 1.

