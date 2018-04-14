Joseph powers Baysox to huge 15-6 win

Corban Joseph matched the number on the back of his jersey with five hits and five runs driven in sparking the Baysox in a 15-6 win Saturday night in Harrisburg. Corban Joseph matched the number on the back of his jersey with five hits and five runs driven in sparking the Baysox in a 15-6 win Saturday night in Harrisburg.

Bowie trailed 6-5 entering the ninth inning. Joseph tied the game with a single to left-center. Cedric Mullins, who was running with the pitch, scored all the way from first and Bowie had knotted the score with two down.

The Baysox then stranded a Senators runner at second in the bottom of the ninth inning before they went wild in the tenth.

The inning started with Aderlin Rodriguez placed at 2nd base to start the frame. When it was all said and done, 12 had batted with nine runs scoring in a momentous rally that left FNB Field in muted silence.

Before closing strong the Baysox saw three leads slip away. Joseph and Mullins each homered early for Bowie. The Baysox then rallied for three runs in the fourth inning to lead 5-3 but could not hang on.

Baysox starter Hunter Harvey lit up the radar gun with a strong fastball in his Eatsern League debut. By design, Harvey worked 2 innings in his 2018 debut. He allowed a run on two hits while striking out one in his Bowie debut.

The series concludes Sunday afternoon with a 1:30 pm first pitch. Michael Kelly gets the start for the Baysox. Coverage begins 20-minutes prior to first pitch on wnav.com baysox.com and via the Tune-In Radio, MILB and WNAV Apps.

Bowie heads home Friday, April 20th to host Akron opening a six-game homestand. Get your tickets at baysox.com

