Jon Nakamatsu returns to the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra

Award-winning pianist Jon Nakamatsu joins the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra for the final Masterworks concert of the season. The concert will take place May 4 and 5 at 8:00pm at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts in Annapolis. For his return performance, Mr. Nakamatsu will perform Sergei Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No. 2 with the full Annapolis Symphony Orchestra. Led by its longest-serving Music Director, José-Luis Novo, the concert will also feature Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s La Clemenza di Tito Overture and Johannes Brahms’ Symphony No. 1. A free Pre-Concert Lecture led by Dr. Rachel Franklin begins at 6:45pm.

A native of San Jose, California, Nakamatsu came to international attention in 1997 when he was named Gold Medalist of the Tenth Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in Fort Worth, Texas. He was the first American to have achieved this distinction since 1981. He has performed widely in North and South America, Europe, and the Far East. Nakamatsu’s extensive recital tours throughout the U.S. and Europe have featured appearances in New York’s Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center, Washington D.C.’s John F. Kennedy Center, and in Boston, Chicago, Cincinnati, Paris, London and Milan.

Tickets are available at annapolissymphony.org/tickets or by calling the Box Office at 410-263-0907.

Major funding for the Annapolis Symphony is generously provided by Elizabeth Richebourg Rea, ezStorage, Coldwell Banker, M&T Bank, Wilmington Trust, the Maryland State Arts Council, Arts Council of Anne Arundel County, and Friends of the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra. Mr. Nakamatsu’s performance is made possible by a generous gift from Barbara and Everett Santos.

The Annapolis Symphony Orchestra is led by Music Director José-Luis Novo, who is in his thirteenth season with the orchestra. The orchestra comprises 70 professional musicians who perform a variety of symphonic music for audiences of all ages. The non-profit organization provides educational programs through its partnerships with local schools, and various other community outreach efforts.

