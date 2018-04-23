Jing Ying Institute to host events on World Tai Chi Day

Over the past two decades, a special celebration of tai chi and qigong has quietly grown across the planet. Each year, on the “last Saturday of April,” in hundreds of cities in over 80 nations… World Tai Chi & Qigong Day events have been held in every time zone around the world. Starting at 10:00 am in the first time zone, and moving in a wave around the earth as 10:00 am reaches each new time zone, groups will gather to practice Tai Chi and Qigong.

The Jing Ying Institute of Kung Fu & Tai Chi, a participant in this global event for nearly two decades, is pleased to announce that we will be celebrating World Tai Chi & Qigong Day this year on Saturday, April 28, 2018. The event will be held at the Severna Park Community Center, under the trees beside the Holy Grounds building, from 10:00am to 11:30am. If it rains, it will be held inside the building.

At the event, there will be demonstrations of Tai Chi and Qigong followed by free mini-workshops suitable for all levels of fitness. People are welcome to show up at anytime, from 10:00 to 11:30am.

There will be an information table with handouts about the health benefits of tai chi and qigong, as well as coupons for free classes and other giveaways.

Tai Chi is believed to boost the immune system, slow the aging process, lower high blood pressure, relieve stress, and improve balance and coordination. Harvard Medical School has stated that tai chi is one of the 5 “best exercises you can ever do.” Jing Ying Institute hopes to spread information about the incredible health benefits to as many people as possible through ongoing outreach. For more details and links to research on the benefits of tai chi: http://www.jingying.org/TaiChi.htm

To provide more in-depth information about tai chi, a free workshop will be held in May at Jing Ying Institute. Visit www.JingYing.org for more information.

World Tai Chi & QiGong Day is held in the same month as World Healing Day and Earth Day. Tai Chi & Qigong groups gather in public places around the world at 10 am (local time) to exhibit Tai Chi & Qigong to the community.

Why this event:

To educate the world to the profound implications Tai Chi & QiGong can offer our personal, social and world health. To improve international relations by joining Tai Chi & Qigong practitioners around the world in celebration.

Founded in 2000, Jing Ying Institute of Kung Fu & Tai Chi has been the leader in bringing Chinese martial arts and culture to Anne Arundel County. Their award-winning programs are available for children and adults six days a week, and workshops with top teachers from around the world are offered throughout the year.

