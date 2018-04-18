Hogan shuffles communications staff in advance of campaign for re-election

Governor Larry Hogan announced Amelia Chassé as the new director of communications for the Office of the Governor, replacing Douglass Mayer, who will be joining Hogan for Governor as deputy campaign manager. Chassé currently serves as deputy director of communications.

“From the very beginning, Doug has been a tireless advocate for Maryland and this administration – I cannot thank him enough for his service. I know that his leadership, instincts, and well-known tenacity will continue to prove invaluable for our organization,” said Governor Hogan. “Amelia’s work as deputy director of communications has been nothing short of outstanding, and her positive impact on our administration has been felt since day one. Her professional experience, integrity, and work ethic have been extraordinary resources to our administration, and I know that will continue.”

A graduate of George Washington University in Washington, D.C., Amelia Chassé has served as deputy director of communications for Governor Hogan since September 2016. Previously, she served as press secretary to Governor Greg Abbott of Texas.

“I am incredibly privileged to have the opportunity to serve Governor Hogan, this administration, and the people of Maryland,” said Chassé. “I know I have big shoes to fill – Doug Mayer is a skilled leader with an unflinching commitment to excellence, which he will now bring to the governor’s campaign. I look forward to continuing to work with the best team in the business to advance the governor’s agenda and change Maryland for the better.”

A native of Anne Arundel County and a graduate of St. Mary’s College of Maryland, Douglass Mayer has served as director of communications for Governor Hogan since August 2016. Prior to joining the Hogan administration as deputy communications director in January 2015, he served as communications director for former Governor Nikki Haley of South Carolina.

“Serving in the Hogan administration and working for my home state has been the honor of a lifetime, and I will be forever grateful for this opportunity,” said Mayer. “The incredible work we have done for the people of Maryland over the past four years will serve as a strong foundation as I move forward – it’s been a true privilege that I will not soon forget. I thank Governor Hogan and congratulate my good friend and colleague Amelia on her appointment and look forward to seeing her continue to do great things for Maryland.”

Chassé’s appointment took effect Wednesday, April 11th.

