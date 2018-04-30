Hogan announces completion of the Severn River bridge widening project

Governor Larry Hogan today announced the opening of the fourth eastbound lane on the US 50 Bridge over the Severn River, a full month ahead of schedule. The completion of this construction project is a major transportation milestone that will reduce congestion for hundreds of thousands of Anne Arundel County residents and visitors who travel over the Severn River Bridge in Annapolis each year. The governor was joined by Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh, House Speaker Mike Busch, House Minority Leader Nic Kipke, and other local elected officials for the announcement.

“For far too long, this stretch of Route 50 has been a serious bottleneck that was a constant headache for many Marylanders, as well as commuters and vacationers trying to reach the Eastern Shore,” said Governor Hogan. “I am pleased that with the opening today, we have successfully completed this project a full month ahead of schedule, and just in time for summer. Motorists will now enjoy a safer, more efficient ride through Annapolis and to the Eastern Shore.”

The project shifted the existing median barrier and restriped the lanes to provide seven through-travel lanes – four lanes on eastbound US 50, three lanes on westbound US 50 – from Rowe Boulevard across the Severn River to the MD 2/MD 450 interchange. The fourth lane was originally scheduled for completion by Memorial Day weekend.

“Part of a $3.7 billion construction program statewide, the Severn River Bridge project represents our dedicated approach to delivering solutions and keeping Maryland open for business,” said MDOT SHA Administrator Greg Slater. “It is important to note that the collaboration and cooperation with our contractor allowed us to deliver this fourth lane early and get people over the bridge safely and with less delay.”

Construction began just after Labor Day in 2017. As part of the construction, crews shifted the median barrier and reduced its width from three to two feet and connected what was originally two structures to create space for the additional lane. The contractor, Joseph B. Fay Construction, Inc. of Glen Burnie, will complete additional work on the shoulders, guardrails, roadway signage, and surrounding areas through the summer. The eastbound fourth lane will remain open uninterrupted for daytime travel, however, nighttime lane closures will continue as needed on weeknights between 7:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.

The average daily traffic on this section of US 50 is 126,000 vehicles per day, with that number ballooning to more than 145,000 on a typical summer Friday. Backups routinely extend from the Severn River miles west, well past the I-97 interchange. By 2040, the daily average is expected to be 160,000 vehicles per day and again balloon to more than 186,000 on a summer Friday.

