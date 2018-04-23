Hays, Ysla list Bayspx to 4-2 win over Flying Squirrels

Austin Hays scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the sixth and the Bowie Baysox (10-7) captured the series opener with a 4-2 victory over the Richmond Flying Squirrels (12-6) on Monday night at Prince George’s Stadium in Bowie.

In the afore-mentioned sixth, Hays led off with a triple and scored later in the frame on the wild pitch charged to Richmond starterJordan Johnson.

Johnson (2-2) gave up four runs on nine hits while walking two and fanning four in 6.0 IP.

LHP Luis Ysla (3.2 IP, 3 H, R, ER, 2 BB, 4 K) earned his team-leading third win for the Baysox to improve to 3-0. LHP Luis Gonzalez (1.1 IP, 3 K) got the final four outs to record his third save.

Richmond had a runner at second with two outs in the both the seventh and eighth innings, but Ysla got Ronnie Jebavy on a 6-3 groundout to end the seventh and Gonzalez got Dylan Davis looking at strike three to end the eighth.

Davis’ solo shot in the top of the second off of Baysox starter Matthew Grimes gave Richmond a 1-0 lead.

The Baysox tied the game in the home half of the frame with Martin Cervenka’s solo blast off of Johnson. The home run was Cervenka’s first of the year and his first since August 5, 2017 with Lynchburg (A+).

Ali Castillo led off the fifth with a double and scored three batters later on Miguel Gomez’s two-out RBI single to give the Flying Squirrels a 2-1 lead for the time being.

Bowie tied it at two apiece in the home half of the frame as Adrian Marin led off with a single, advanced to second on a Cedric Mullins single, took third on a wild pitch and scored when Mark Trumbo grounded into a 6-4-3 double play.

Grimes (n/d) allowed one run on four hits to go along with three walks and a strikeout in four innings of work.

The Baysox tacked on an insurance run in the seventh when Marin drew a leadoff walk, advanced to third on a pair of walks and scored on an Ademar Rifaela sac fly to stretch the lead to 4-2.

Marin (2-2, 2 BB, 2 R) had a multi-hit game for manager Gary Kendall’s squad.

The series continues on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. as LHP Keegan Akin (1-2, 4.80) gets the start for Bowie against Richmond LHP Matt Gage (0-1, 3.24).

Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Sports