GreenDrinks at SERC

Annapolis Green returns to the Smithsonian Environmental Research Center (SERC) in Edgewater on April 12th for a night of learning about the world-class research being conducted within 10 miles of Annapolis and how it impacts not just scholars, but everyone.

Scientists from around the globe come to SERC to do research that adds to the body of knowledge affecting more than its six main areas of study: invasive species, global change, biodiversity, food webs, land use, and nutrient and toxic chemical pollution.

SERC is located in a beautiful rural setting on 2,650 acres of land and 16 miles of shoreline surrounding the Rhode River, with archeological areas, active farming, and of course, science, headquartered in the Smithsonian’s first LEED Platinum building, the Charles McC. Mathias Laboratory, that opened nearly three years ago. It also serves as home base for the West and Rhode Riverkeeper.

Green Drinkers will meet Dr. Anson “Tuck” Hines, the Director of SERC, who will talk about some of these fields of study and about the spectacular Mathias Lab and the many activities available to the public at SERC. In addition, scientists will be available for more in-depth conversation about SERC’s key research areas: Tropical Forest Science, the Forest Global Earth Observatory (ForestGEO), Ecosystem Ecology, Biogeochemical Cycling, Microbial Ecology and Global Change; and how citizen scientists can participate in many types of studies.

Admission to Green Drinks Annapolis is free, with a $10 suggested donation to Annapolis Green. Music will be provided by Rob Levit and friends, with light hors d’oeuvres by Bowl of Cherries, and a cash bar featuring beer and organic and local wines by Bay Ridge Wine and Spirits. Non-alcoholic beverages will be available.

The event is sponsored by B.O.G. Pest Control, King Cuts Landscaping, and City Clean. All three companies feature Earth friendly services.

Now in its 12th year, the intent of Green Drinks Annapolis is to gather the eco-minded from all walks of life to communicate in person, exchange information, meet new people, learn something new and have a good time. “It’s the fun side of eco awareness, making serious connections,” says Annapolis Green Co-founder Lynne Forsman. “Everyone is welcome.”

Green Drinks is an initiative of Annapolis Green, a non-profit whose mission is to connect, inform, and inspire Annapolis residents, organizations, and businesses to care for the environment, live more responsibly and create a more beautiful and thriving community.

More information: http://annapolisgreen.com.

