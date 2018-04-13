Go forth and volunteer

Many Volunteer positions are available through the Anne Arundel County Volunteer Center. If you do not see an opportunity below that fits your needs, contact the Volunteer Center at [email protected] or 410-897-9207. Check our Website: www.aacvc.org. A few current volunteer opportunities are listed below.

American Cancer Society Relay for Life, Anne Arundel County

2:00 PM – Midnight, May 19, 2018, Relay for Life Anne Arundel County: The event is being held at Earleigh Heights Volunteer Fire Dept., 161 Ritchie Hwy., Severna Park, MD 21146. For more information, contact Judith Keeler at [email protected] or 443-306-3556; see website for event details: Relayforlife.org/northaacountymd .

Southern Anne Arundel County: The event is being held at South River High School, 201 Central Ave. East, Edgewater, MD 21037. For more information, contact Nancy Miller – [email protected] or (512) 490-8764; see website for event details: Relayforlife.org/southaacountymd.

Relays for Life are fun-filled activities that mobilizes communities across the country to celebrate survivorship, remember those who lost their lives to cancer, and raise money for the fight against cancer. Many volunteers, mature teens and older, are needed to assist at each site with a variety of tasks, including setting up each field the day of the event and break down following each event. See website for more information and to sign-up at: https://www.cancer.org/involved/volunteer/relay-for-life.html. Two events are planned for AA County:

Angelwing Project

Attend a free show by volunteering to help with one or two shows at the Chesapeake Arts Center, 194 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park, MD 21225 for the Angelwing Project Production of “Tears of the Soul.” There are three shows: Sat., April 28, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. (Volunteers needed: 12:30 – 4:30 p.m.); 7:00 p.m. (Volunteers needed 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.); and Sun., April 29, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. (Volunteers needed 2:30 – 6:30 p.m.). Sign up at www.aacvc.org/calendar. Questions? Contact: [email protected] or 443-433-6250.

Anne Arundel County Dept. of Social Services

Sunday, April 29th, 9 a.m., AA Dept. of Social Services Board of Directors’ Champions For Children 5K Race/Walk: Registration is now open for this fun event being held at Quiet Waters Park in Annapolis. Visithttps://runsignup.com/Race/MD/Annapolis/ChampionsforChildren5KFunRun for participant sign up. All proceeds support Harmony House, a safe place where families with children in foster care can heal and get stronger during supervised, homelike visits. Volunteers are needed at7:15 a.m. to help with set up; at 7:30 a.m. for registration and parking control; at 8:30 a.m. for assistance along walker/runner paths; and at 11:00 a.m. for clean-up. Volunteers can sign up at www.aacvc.org/calendar. Questions? Contact [email protected].

Anne Arundel County Dept. of Recreation and Parks, Move More Race Series

8:30 a.m. Sat. June 2, 2018, Take to the Trails 7K: The “Take to the Trails 7K” is part of the Move More Race Series and is being held at Recreation and Parks Headquarters, 1 Harry S Truman Pkwy., Annapolis, MD 21401; the race starts at 8:30 a.m. Volunteers are needed on the day of the event starting at 7:45 a.m. to assist with race support, be a course monitor, register participants and give out race bags and refreshments, mark the course, and take pictures. Volunteers should arrive at 7:45 a.m. to register and get volunteer assignments. For more information, contact Carolyn Ryan at 410-222-7313 or [email protected]. For more information about the race and to register as a participant, see web site at: http://www.aacounty.org/services-and-programs/race-series-take-to-the-trails-7k.

Support Anne Arundel County Recreation and Parks and Recreation Deeds for Special Needs by volunteering during the 2018 Move More Race Series. Volunteers help register runners, hand out race day packets, act as course monitors, finish and start support and hand out awards to finishers. This is a great opportunity to volunteer as a group and with your friends. For more information about the Move More Race Series contact Carolyn Ryan at [email protected] or 410-222-7315 ext. 3555.

Anne Arundel Medical Center

Friday, April 20, 2018, 10:00 a.m., Visitor Information Session: The Auxiliary is holding an onboarding in the Rotary Room of the Hospital’s North Pavilion Tower that will review the various volunteer opportunities. Call the Auxiliary Secretary at 443-481-5050 to choose a session and sign up.

The Auxiliary of Anne Arundel Medical Center, 2001 Medical Parkway, Annapolis, needs volunteers ages 18 and older, daytime and evening hours, weekdays and weekends. Positions include opportunities in patient interaction, customer service, and retail assistance. The auxiliary has been serving the hospital since 1944. Volunteers are an integral part of AAMC’s mission of providing patient-centered, high quality health care services. Prospective volunteers are required to pre-register and attend a two-hour onboarding. For information and to register call the auxiliary office, 443-481-5050.

Community Residences (CR), Inc.

CR offers individuals with disabilities supportive housing and the physical, mental and emotional services needed to facilitate independent and dignified living within the community. In Anne Arundel, Baltimore and Montgomery Counties in Maryland, CR offers case management services to adults and children who have been diagnosed with serious and persistent mental health disorders. CR provides case management that builds upon each individual’s strengths and that is comprehensive, flexible and mobile. Assistance is provided with accessing private, local, state, and federal resources and entitlements. For more information and to volunteer, contact Brenda Sullivan, Volunteer Program Manager, at [email protected] or 703-842-2300.

Historic Annapolis

Saturday, April 21, 2018, 7:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Brice Community Day: A large number of volunteers, high school age (community service hours will be verified) and older, are needed to help with this family centered day. There will be multiple booths, setting up tents and tables, art activities, building activities, story time, band, face painting, food trucks, Colonial Williamsburg master craftsmen, tours of the historic Brice House at 42 East Street, Annapolis, 21401, and more! There are many partners on the event including Maryland Public Television. This is a free event for the community, presented by Historic Annapolis, a not for profit, preservation organization. Volunteers will help Sat., Apr. 21, 2018, with set up from 7:00 – 10:00 a.m., with event activities described above between 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., and with break down between 3:00 – 5:30 p.m. Register at www.aacvc.org/calendar. Questions? Contact Janet Hall at [email protected]. For more information about the event, see web site at – http://www.annapolis.org/media/48-354-brice-community-day-bob-builder.

Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Volunteer