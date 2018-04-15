GiGi’s Playhouse raises more than $50K at inaugural BrewHaHa

GiGi’s Playhouse, a non-profit Down syndrome achievement center, hosted its inaugural BrewHaHa fundraiser on Friday, March 23rd at Fado Annapolis raising over $50,000 for the Annapolis based non-profit. The event boasted a comedian, live music, a live and silent auction, comments from self-advocates (adults with Down syndrome), beer, wine and heavy appetizers.

“It is great to have somewhere where we can go to hang out with friends on Friday nights. We sing karaoke and just have the chance to chill.” said Robert Wallop, a GiGi’s Playhouse Self-Advocate, from the podium during the program, “GiGi’s has given me a chance to give back to the community by doing what I do best, teaching dance moves!”

The event kicked off with access to numerous silent auction items where guests bid on items straight from their smart phones while sipping on several beer and wine choices. Next, comedian Rob Snow of Stand Up for Downs performed an information filled comedic performance. Snow, a long-time comedian from Chicago, has a nine-year-old son with Down syndrome and began using his background to do shows that talk about the often times humorous commonalities parents share in raising a child with special needs, and the obstacles they overcome to help navigate this journey. The event continued with an exciting live auction featuring luxurious vacation packages and concluded with live music from nationally renowned R&B band, the Groove Spot Band.

GiGi’s Playhouse opened in February of 2018 after more than two years of fundraising and planning to establish the playhouse locally. The non-profit organization currently offers four purposeful programs in addition to open play sessions at no cost to families, regardless of their financial status. For more information on GiGi’s Playhouse Annapolis or to view the program schedule, visit www.gigisplayhouse.org/annapolis.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS