Gambrills crash kills Uber passenger

On April 26, 2018 at approximately 1:00 p.m. officers responded to a vehicle crash on Crain Hwy (MD-3) southbound at Annapolis Road (MD-175) in Gambrills. Investigation revealed a Chevrolet, operated by Heather Boyer of Bowie, was southbound on Crain Hwy when it struck a Toyota which was eastbound on MD-175. As a result, the Toyota caught fire.

The driver of the Toyota, operating as an Uber, Mohamed G. Elsdeg Ahmed of Odenton, was able to exit the vehicle and was taken to Shock Trauma in Baltimore with serious injuries. The passenger in the rear seat of the Toyota, Raymond Quartuci of Crofton, was declared dead at the scene and was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for autopsy.

The Boyer and her passenger, Katherine L. Goodman of Glen Burnie, were taken to Anne Arundel Medical Center with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash was the driver of the Chevrolet failing to remain in a single lane and making an unsafe lane change. The Traffic Safety Section is handing the crash investigation and charges, if any, will be after review by the State’s Attorney.

Source : AACoPD

