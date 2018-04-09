“Friendlier Fables and Thoughtful Tales” by Building Better People Productions

Building Better People Productions (BBPP), a professional theater offering positive live shows and classes for kids and families (and 2017 Chesapeake Family Life Magazine Favorite), is proud to present their world premiere play, “Friendlier Fables and Thoughtful Tales”. Featuring stories by Ricardo Rivera, Rissa Miller, and Lynne Streeter Childress, BBPP’s founder and Artistic Director, it’s an afternoon of some of your favorite tales with kinder twists. Cheer on friends, like our not-so-ugly duckling and a boy who cries wolf for reasons you might not expect, as they learn to respect themselves and others in a funny, touching, engaging show for all ages!

Performances will be at the Annapolis Friends Meeting House, 351 Dubois Rd, Annapolis, MD 21401 on Friday April 20 at 10:30 AM, and Saturday April 21 and 28, at 10:30 AM and 1 PM both days. Tickets are free for kids 0-2 and $10 for ages 3 and up and will be for sale at https://www.artful.ly/store/events/13462, and also at the door.

Emphasizing character-building themes such as kindness and respect, Building Better People produces theatrical performances featuring professional adult actors in shows geared towards young audiences. Their first show, “We Got It!”, focuses on empathy and is currently touring schools, churches and other venues in Maryland.

BBPP was created by theatre veteran Lynne Streeter Childress, who spent more than 20 years in the industry as an actor, singer, director, administrator and teaching artist, mostly for young audiences. Lynne has always believed in the power of the arts “to spread positivity, and build better people, from the ground up.” Building Better People also offers classes and camps, currently held at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts in Annapolis.

To find out more about “Friendlier Fables and Thoughtful Tales” or our mission to build better people through the arts, contact Lynne Childress at [email protected] or at (443) 906-0099, or check out their website at http://bbpproductions.com.

