“Herrmann
“2018

“Friendlier Fables and Thoughtful Tales” by Building Better People Productions

| April 9, 2018
Rams Head

Little Miss Muffett (Katrina Sillaman), Villager (Melani Finney), The Boy Who Cried Wolf (Charles Watley) and Smoke and Party the Sheep (Diana Arnold) are just some of the friends you’ll meet in “Friendlier Fables and Thoughtful Tales”, produced by Building Better People Productions and appearing at the Annapolis Friends Meeting House on April 20th, 21st, and 28th. Photo by Balance Photography

Building Better People Productions (BBPP), a professional theater offering positive live shows and classes for kids and families (and 2017 Chesapeake Family Life Magazine Favorite), is proud to present their world premiere play, “Friendlier Fables and Thoughtful Tales”. Featuring stories by Ricardo Rivera, Rissa Miller, and Lynne Streeter Childress, BBPP’s founder and Artistic Director, it’s an afternoon of some of your favorite tales with kinder twists. Cheer on friends, like our not-so-ugly duckling and a boy who cries wolf for reasons you might not expect, as they learn to respect themselves and others in a funny, touching, engaging show for all ages!

 

Performances will be at the Annapolis Friends Meeting House, 351 Dubois Rd, Annapolis, MD 21401 on Friday April 20 at 10:30 AM, and Saturday April 21 and 28, at 10:30 AM and 1 PM both days. Tickets are free for kids 0-2 and $10 for ages 3 and up and will be for sale at https://www.artful.ly/store/events/13462, and also at the door.

Emphasizing character-building themes such as kindness and respect, Building Better People produces theatrical performances featuring professional adult actors in shows geared towards young audiences. Their first show, “We Got It!”, focuses on empathy and is currently touring schools, churches and other venues in Maryland.

BBPP was created by theatre veteran Lynne Streeter Childress, who spent more than 20 years in the industry as an actor, singer, director, administrator and teaching artist, mostly for young audiences. Lynne has always believed in the power of the arts “to spread positivity, and build better people, from the ground up.” Building Better People also offers classes and camps, currently held at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts in Annapolis.

To find out more about “Friendlier Fables and Thoughtful Tales” or our mission to build better people through the arts, contact Lynne Childress  at [email protected] or at (443) 906-0099, or check out their website at http://bbpproductions.com.

Severn Bank

 

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»