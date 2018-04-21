First Sunday Arts Festival returns on May 6th

Artists fill the streets starting May 6th at First Sunday Arts, the areas premier monthly arts festival to the Annapolis Arts District. The fun starts at 11am on the first Sunday of each month as over 130 artists open their displays filled with art to the public. The day is also filled with free concerts and entertainment so there is something for everyone to enjoy.

The festival this year opens just as the Anne Arundel County Parks and Recreation Department completes the next phase of the Whitmore Park renovation. This phase includes repairing the retaining walls, replacing the light fixtures, park benches and trash cans and installing chess tables, an irrigation system and new landscaping. This is a major improvement to this community park that is used for festivals, community concerts and is at one of the main entrances to the historic Clay Street community. T

The First Sunday Arts Festivals bring thousands of locals and visitors to enjoy shopping directly from artisans during each first Sunday event starting on May 6th on West and Calvert Streets in downtown Annapolis, Maryland. The festival provides shopping opportunities from over 130 local and regional artists and crafters selling their artwork from 11am to 5pm. You will find artisans selling handcrafted jewelry, pottery, glass, clothing, handbags, wood-turnings, furniture, sculpture, photography, paintings, garden art, and more. This is the easiest and largest place to shop in the area for items hand made in the mid-Atlantic area. Plus with the first festival just before Mother’s Day, it is the perfect place to find Mom a unique and original gift.

Nearby museums, galleries and shops give you a chance to explore the artsy side of downtown Annapolis. Places to check out at the festival or within about a block or two stroll is the Banneker-Douglas Museum, The Annapolis Collection Gallery, 49 West Coffeehouse, Winebar & Gallery, Whitehall Gallery, Nancy Hammond Editions, FinArt Gallery & Studios, Cindy Loo Hoo’s Boutique and more. Take a game room challenge at Mission Escape Rooms or create your own artwork at Wine & Design and ArtFarm. For those looking to explore further into downtown Annapolis stop by the Visitors Center on West Street for maps, tours, suggestions and guide books.

All the restaurants in the festival area will be setting up outdoor cafes on West Street and food trucks are on hand at Whitmore Park on Calvert Street. It’s easy to take a break and enjoy some good food at the festival. Several of the restaurants also host entertainment during and after the festival including Rams Head Tavern, 49 West Coffeehouse, Winebar &Gallery, Tsunami and Reynolds Tavern.

Performers throughout the year will be showcasing live music, dance, and theater at four free performance stages including, Weisman Park near the Visitors Center which is a good spot to relax in the shade, the main stage next to Stan and Joe’s Saloon, City Gate Park on the second block of West Street, and on Calvert Street in the newly renovated Whitmore Park.

The First Sunday Arts performance schedule for May 6 is

Weisman Park:

11-1: Johnny Monet

2-4: Alex Peters and the Roosters

Stan & Joe’s Lot:

12-12:45: All Children’s Choir

1:15-2: Annapolis High School Jazz Band

3-5: High and Wides

City Gate Park:

2-4: Angela Charles

Whitmore Park:

Lee Priddy Music Academy Bands

The First Sunday Arts Festivals are conveniently located in downtown Annapolis on West Street and Calvert Street where parking is a breeze. There are five parking garages including Whitmore and Gott’s Court parking garages located on Calvert Street, and the Loews Hotel garage on West Street all located right next to the festival. The Calvert Street parking garage aka State Parking Garage is free to park at all day and located within a two block stroll from the festival at 19 St Johns Street.

Admission to the First Sunday Arts Festivals is free, so bring your friends and family to spend a day out on the town. First Sunday Arts Festivals for the 2018 season are on Sunday May 6, June 3, July 1, August 5 , September 2, October 7, November 4 and with a special bonus festival on the first Sunday of December called the Annapolis Chocolate Binge Festival.

For more information and updates visit www.firstsundayarts.com

