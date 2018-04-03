First ever USNA Glee Club reunion concert scheduled for April 8th

Current and former members of the United States Naval Academy Women’s Glee Club will perform in a first-ever reunion concert on Sunday, April 8, at 3 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public.

The concert is the culminating event of a reunion weekend focused on mentorship between graduates and current midshipmen members of the Women’s Glee Club. The concert will be held at the Naval Academy Chapel and will feature a wide variety of mostly a cappella choral music ranging from sacred favorites to patriotic and Broadway. More than 75 alumni, representing 31 classes of Naval Academy graduates, will be performing with the current Women’s Glee Club midshipmen.

Alumni and midshipmen will join together to celebrate the continuing legacy of the Women’s Glee Club, as well as to honor Dr. Cindy Bauchspies’ transformational leadership of the Women’s Glee Club throughout the past decade and in her final season at the Naval Academy. Dr. Bauchspies has directed the Women’s Glee Club since 2007, leading the ensemble in performances for President and Mrs. George H.W. Bush in Houston on their spring tour, in collaboration with recording artist James Taylor, and while representing the United States Navy through music on tour in Brazil.

The Women’s Glee Club was founded in 1976, the first year women attended USNA. The only all-female military choral ensemble in the world, they have performed extensively across America and internationally. As the largest group on campus comprised entirely of women, the Women’s Glee Club has been a source of camaraderie and esprit de corps for Academy women from the start, garnering international acclaim through their diverse repertoire and elegant sound.

For more information about the Women’s Glee Club and the United States Naval Academy Music Department please visit http://www.usna.edu/Music.

For more information about the Naval Academy, visit www.usna.edu or their Facebook page.

