Firefly and Dogfish Head announce new Firefly Ale

Firefly Music Festival, the east coast’s largest music and camping festival, and Dogfish Head, a company focused on brewing off-centered ales for off-centered people, are excited to announce the festival debut of a brand new Firefly Ale featuring ingredients chosen by fans. The official craft beer of the festival since 2012, the freshly twisted Firefly Ale mashup is brewed with guava puree and coconut flower nectar, and is full of tropical fruit notes with a subtle sweetness. Tart and citrusy, this complex summer sipper is perfect for those days and nights in the Woodlands.

During the week of March 12, the two companies looked to Firefly Music Festival supporters to help create a fan-curated twist to Firefly Ale. With a pale ale as the base, folks could choose between grapefruit, yuzu or guava to include as the new ingredient for the 2018 remix of Firefly Ale which will be available on draft in the Dogfish Head onsite at the Firefly Music Festival in June.

Firefly and Dogfish have been partners since 2012, the inaugural year of the festival, and Dogfish Head continues to be a staple attraction at Firefly. This year the brewery will feature new enhancements to the Dogfish tent, including a ‘SeaQuench Ale Shade Station’ for folks to kick back between shows and enjoy a cold beverage, a Dogfish merch shop and (2) can bars with 19.2oz cans of 60 Minute IPA and SeaQuench Ale. The brewery will also have fan-favorite beers on-tap including 60 Minute IPA, 90 Minute IPA, SeaQuench Ale, Flesh & Blood IPA, Namaste White, Firefly Ale, Midas Touch and Dragons & YumYums, along with specialty taps like Liquid Truth Serum, Lupu-Luau IPA and Mixed Media.

Firefly Music Festival returns to The Woodlands for the seventh year June 14 – 17, 2018. Along with headliners Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Arctic Monkeys, and The Killers, the lineup also features ODESZA, Lil Wayne, Logic, Martin Garrix, SZA, alt-J, Portugal. The Man, Foster the People, MGMT, Mike D (DJ Set) and more. Festival passes and lodging options are currently on sale through FireflyFestival.com.

