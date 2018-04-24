Fire crews rescue unconscious man from hold of boat in drydock

At 08:36 am today, Annapolis City and Anne Arundel County Fire Department units responded to the 7300 block of Edgewood Road for a reported unconscious person laying in the bottom of a sailing vessel.

On scene safety precautions were taken due to the nature of the incident. Air quality aboard the vessel was monitored by the hazmat team prior to entry, to ensure the safety of Fire and EMS crews

The patient was an approximately 40-50 year old male found laying in the bottom of the vessel with ineffective breathing.The patient was working on the vessel at the time of the incident, it is unknown as to what caused the patient to lose consciousness.

Paramedics were able to safely gain access to and stabilize the patient aboard the vessel until a rescue system was constructed. Due to the location of the vessel and location of the patient within the vessel, a technical rescue system was needed. Fire and EMS crews constructed a rescue system utilizing ropes, and pulley systems along with the the ladder truck to safely haul the patient out of the vessel and onto the stretcher.

The patient was transported to the local medical center in stable condition. There were no reported injuries to civilians or fire department personnel.

