Federal law enforcement officer in trouble after road rage incident

On March 26, 2018 at approximately 11:00 p.m., officers responded to Severn Hills Way and Severn Hills Lane in Severn for a “road rage” incident. The adult male victim advised that while driving in the area of Harmans Road near Dorsey Road he pulled over to allow for a tailgating vehicle to pass him. The operator of the tailgating vehicle stopped and exited his vehicle on foot to confront the victim. The victim drove from the area but was followed again by the same suspect until stopping in the area of Severn Hills Lane. While stopped the suspect exited his vehicle again and this time confronted the victim with a handgun identifying himself as a federal agent. A verbal exchange occurred and the victim was able to leave the area without injury.

During the investigation the suspect was positively identified as William Dent, a federal agent who works for the United States Air Force Office of Special Investigations. Detectives obtained a warrant for Mr. Dent and notified his supervision. Upon being notified of the warrant, Mr. Dent responded to Western District police station where he surrendered himself without incident.

Suspect/arrested:

William Virgil Dent | 57 | Severn, MD

-Assault-1st degree

-Assault-2nd degree

-Reckless Endangerment

-Stalking

-Firearm Use in the Commission of a Violent Crime

