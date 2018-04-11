Ellen Moyer endorses Chrissy Holt as District 30 Democrat Senate race becomes increasingly fractured

Today, Ellen Moyer, two-term Annapolis Mayor and the first woman to ever hold the top position in Maryland’s capital, endorsed the candidacy of healthcare advocate and business woman Chrissy Holt for Senate in District 30 which includes the Annapolis area and South Anne Arundel County.

“Ellen Moyer’s endorsement of my candidacy is an incredible honor,” said Holt. “As a long-time resident of this county, I have known Ellen as a champion for women’s issues, social justice issues, education, and her great advocacy for the environment. These are all issues critical to my campaign and the ideals that I will take into the Maryland Senate, along with my fight to bring true health care for all in Maryland.”

Below is the Honorable Ellen Moyer’s full letter of endorsement:

There is a newcomer in this year’s State Senate Democratic primary race in District 30. Chrissy Holt, however, is not new to getting things done in government. She has a long track record as a citizen activist and the experience to implement positive progressive change on issues that confront Marylanders in District 30. Like many women, Chrissy’s familiarity with lawmaking and public policy came from life experience. A seriously ill child denied health insurance and her family’s struggles with addiction disorders gave her up-close exposure to our failed health care system that puts profits over patients and prevents adequate treatment. Overcoming obstacles, pursuing a career while balancing parental and financial responsibilities are all part of Chrissy’s substantial resume. For decades, she has worked with groups instrumental on implementing policies to protect the rights of people like blocking CareFirst from switching from a non-profit to a for-profit corporation in Maryland. She worked with coalitions to protect patient privacy, access to quality health care as prescribed by medical professionals not insurance companies, funding for hemophilia treatment centers, and protect the essential benefits inside the Affordable Care Act. On numerous visits to Capitol Hill, she shared the stories for why the ACA is weaken without the essential benefits. She supported important legislation for those suffering from substance use disorders and their families especially during a declared public health emergency. Chrissy is a born Marylander, a graduate of the University of Maryland, and holds a graduate degree from the London School of Economics. Her professional resume includes the extremely successful employment company, CareerBuilder and her current leadership position with Disney Institute of The Walt Disney Company. As a former teacher, I see Chrissy’s leadership and legislative skills as essential to making her the best advocate in the Maryland Senate for students and teachers. And as a life-long champion of civil rights and women’s rights, I absolutely believe that Chrissy is the best choice on these critical issues as well. An effective Senator must be inclusive and collaborative as well as possess leadership skills. Chrissy has demonstrated these qualities over decades. All of this makes her the best choice to lead our district in the Maryland Senate and to beat the Republican candidate for this vitally important seat. We must protect our Democratic-controlled Senate by picking the strongest and most qualified candidate in the primary for State Senate District 30 on June 26th. That candidate is Chrissy Holt. –Ellen Moyer

