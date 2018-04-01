Elizabeth Liechty, of Lincoln Financial Advisors launches Blue Elephant Canvas Project

Elizabeth A. Liechty, ChFC, CLU, ADPA, of Charter Financial Group and registered representative of Lincoln Financial Advisors (LFA), launches The Blue Elephant Canvas Project to bring healing to grieving children by making art available to them.

“After nearly two decades of working with children and the hospice system, I am so proud to bring The Blue Elephant Canvas Project to life with the launch of a children’s book, the premiere of an animated film and a new dedicated website to drive future support,” said Liechty. “I hope in sharing the story of the Blue Elephant that we will be able to bring hope and healing to children around the world who are dealing with feelings of grief and loss.”

The Blue Elephant Canvas Project initially started in 2015 as an art project for children under the care of Brits Hospice in South Africa to express their grief creatively. The art that was created by the children was turned into commemorative posters and auctioned to benefit the two hospice organizations, Hospice of the Chesapeake in MD and Brits Hospice in South Africa, and to continue to provide art supplies to children dealing with grief and loss. The project has expanded to now include a children’s book, “The Blue Elephant”, written by Liechty and published by Post Hill Press on March 20, 2018. “The Blue Elephant” was also turned into an animated film that will debut at the Annapolis Film Festival on March 24, 2018 as part of the Family Series of films at Annapolis Elementary School in Annapolis, MD. And finally, a dedicated website to continue to sell commemorative posters and art done by the children to drive additional support for these important projects. For more information on The Blue Elephant Canvas Project, please visit: Blue-Elephant-Project.com.

20% of all proceeds from “The Blue Elephant” book and 100% of proceeds from the commemorative poster project, will support Hospice of the Chesapeake in MD, Brits Hospice in Brits Hartbeespoort, South Africa and the Filmster’s Academy in Annapolis, MD.

