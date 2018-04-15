Educator Appreciation Night this Friday at Baysox

Are you a teacher or school administrator who loves baseball? If so, you are in luck! The Bowie Baysox will host their annual Educator Appreciation Night presented by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union on Friday, April 20 when the team hosts the Akron RubberDucks at 7:05 p.m.

Any area educator that shows their school ID badge at the Baysox box office on April 20 will receive one complimentary ticket to enjoy the game.

The Baysox will honor all area educators in attendance during the game.

Educators that come out and join us for Educator Appreciation Night will get the chance to watch a Baysox team that is home to four of the Top 10 prospects in the Baltimore Orioles system according to MLB.Com.

Friday’s game is also our annual celebration of the mathematical equation of Pi and students from around the region who can memorize and recite hundreds of places of Pi. There will even be some wack antics with actual Pies throughout the game. Will you get Pied?

April 20 marks the start of a six-game homestand for the Baysox that also includes the first Fireworks show of the year on Saturday, April 21, Bark in the Park Day on Sunday, April 22 and our first Baseball in Education/STEM Day game of the year on Wednesday, April 25.

The Bowie Baysox 2018 season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union. Baysox single game tickets are available online at baysox.com, via phone at 301-464-4865 or in person at the stadium ticket office. The Baysox ticket office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on non-game days, until the top of the 7th inning on non-fireworks game days and at the end of the fireworks show on fireworks game days.

To keep up with Baysox news, visit baysox.com and be sure to follow the Baysox on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or register for the all new Baysox Text Insider Club for free by texting the keyword BAYSOX to 50700.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB