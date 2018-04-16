Edgewater man guilty of forging checks

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams announced recently that Charles Daniel Connors, 37, of Edgewater, was found guilty by an Anne Arundel County Circuit Court jury of theft between $10,000 and $100,0000, as well as 50 additional counts related to the creation, possession, and issuing of counterfeit documents. Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams announced recently that Charles Daniel Connors, 37, of Edgewater, was found guilty by an Anne Arundel County Circuit Court jury of theft between $10,000 and $100,0000, as well as 50 additional counts related to the creation, possession, and issuing of counterfeit documents.

“Mr. Connors commited the kind of crime that could happen to anyone, and each and every time he forged and cashed one of those 17 stolen checks, he re-victimized the homeowner,” said Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams. “This was an egregious abuse of the victim’s trust and deserved to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Anne Arundel County Police responded to a reported check fraud. The victim advised police that he had hired Charles Connors as a handyman, and permitted Connors to go inside his house unattended while working. When the victim noticed a large discrepancy in his account, he contacted the bank and discovered 17 checks written to Connors that were cashed from his account. The checks amounted to a total loss of $16,370.

The victim stated that Connors did not have permission to take the victim’s checks, write checks to himself, and forge the victim’s signature.

Following a two day trial, Connors was found guilty of theft between $10,000 and $100,0000, 16 counts of counterfeiting a private document, 17 counts of possession of a counterfeit document, and 17 counts of issuing a counterfeit document. Sentencing has not yet been scheduled.

Judge Alison L. Asti presided over the case. Assistant State’s Attorney Kathryn Bartz prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of Anne Arundel County.

