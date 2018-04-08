Did you know that April is STD Awareness Month?

April is Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Awareness Month. The Anne Arundel County Department of Health urges all residents to learn what STDs are, how to prevent them, and how to get tested and treated.

Anne Arundel County has the fourth highest rates of chlamydia, gonorrhea and primary and secondary syphilis infections among counties throughout Maryland. Over the past year, Anne Arundel County has seen increases in all STDs. STDs are often present without symptoms, so it is important to be aware of the risks and know where to get treatment.

The Department of Health’s STI Clinical Services Program provides quality screening, treatment and education services for eligible County residents. Eligible county residents who are uninsured or underinsured who want to be screened or treated for an STD can be evaluated by and receive care from contracted medical providers. Documentation of Anne Arundel County residency is required. For more information or to obtain confidential, free STD testing, call 410- 222-7382 or visit www.aahealth.org/sti.

The HIV/STI Prevention and Care Program offers free Safe Sex Kits, which can be ordered by calling 410-222-7382 or visiting www.aahealth.org/safesexkit. The kit will contain condoms and information about STDs, signs and symptoms, and Department of Health prevention and testing services. Condoms are also available at all Department of Health centers.

Additional Resources:

CDC STD Prevention Website: www.cdc.gov/std

Advocates for Youth: www.advocatesforyouth.org

Johns Hopkins University Free Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, and Trichomoniasis Testing Kit:

www.iwantthekit.org

American Sexual Health Association: www.ashastd.org

Maryland Department of Health: http://phpa.health.maryland.gov

