Today…Police determined that a threat to CHS was not Chesapeake high School in Maryland but another CHS in Texas. Lawmakers tightened up the hate crime law as a result of the Crofton noose case, and also put a constitutional amendment on the ballot to increase school funding from gambling proceeds. A USPS worker is fighting for her life after an accident, two Anne Arundel judges are stepping down, and a DC marijuana activist is moving to Maryland to oust Andy Harris. We also have your local weather forecast with George from DMV Weather and a rant on the Annapolis budget!

