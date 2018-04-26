Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today… BWI is enhancing its security game by adding explosive detection dogs at all checkpoints. Anne Arundel County is looking for 13 people to serve on the General Development Plan Advisory Commission. AACPS says 15 students were disciplined after walking out of school on April 20th. Thursday means the Annapolis Makerspace Minute and George from DMV Weather with your local weather forecast!

