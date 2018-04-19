Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today’s episode is sponsored by Sean O’Neill at RBC Wealth Management

Today… President Donald Trump will be the speaker at the 2018 Commencement at the US Naval Academy, more public transit options to be announced by County Executive Schuh, a terrifying road rage incident leads to arrest of Millersville man, and new rules for driving in downtown Baltimore! Thursday means the Annapolis Makerspace Minute and George from DMV Weather with your local weather forecast!

The Daily News Brief is sponsored by Sean O’Neill at RBC Wealth Management.

Flash Briefing for Alexa. Yep, I finally brought the Daily News Brief to Alexa. Search for “Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief” in your Alexa app and enable it–and be sure to drop us a rating! More info here.

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday. Our weather partner is DMV Weather based in Annapolis. Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Please be sure to check out our weekly sister podcast, The Maryland Crabs!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2018, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast