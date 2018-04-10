Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today’s episode is sponsored by Sean O’Neill at RBC Wealth Management

Today…Sine Die was yesterday and the politicos will be leaving. Pets are safer in Anne Arundel County, Fish Head Cantina is opening another place in Glen Burnie, Food Truck Week is happening in Baltimore, and Annapolis Mayor Buckley is proposing a $9 million tax increase. We also have your local weather forecast with George from DMV Weather!

The Daily News Brief is sponsored by Sean O’Neill at RBC Wealth Management.

Flash Briefing for Alexa. Yep, I finally brought the Daily News Brief to Alexa. Search for “Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief” in your Alexa app and enable it–and be sure to drop us a rating! More info here.

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday. Our weather partner is DMV Weather based in Annapolis. Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Please be sure to check out our weekly sister podcast, The Maryland Crabs!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2018, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast