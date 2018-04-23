Crosby hires Jennifer Pilcher as strategist focused on military

Jennifer Pilcher, a leading expert on engaging the military and veteran communities has joined Crosby Marketing Communications as a Director, Senior Strategist. Using more than 15 years of marketing and media expertise and her personal experience as a Navy spouse, she will help clients develop authentic content and outreach programs designed to empower the lives of active duty personnel, National Guard and reservists, veterans, military spouses and beyond.

Pilcher has deep subject matter expertise on military life topics including family and benefit programs, health and wellness, education and employment. She also builds strategic partnerships with influencers, corporations, service providers and nonprofits to enhance the impact of client programs. She will support current Crosby clients including the Department of Defense’s Military OneSource program, Department of Veterans Affairs, and DAV (Disabled American Veterans), as well as develop new business opportunities.

Prior to joining Crosby, Pilcher was the Founder and CEO of Strategic Military Communications and MilitaryOneClick, an online resource and social media community for millions of military and veteran families around the world. In just three years, MilitaryOneClick.com went from an idea to ranking among the Top 20,000 websites in the United States and #3 in the military media industry, while attracting sponsorships from Amazon, USAA, General Motors, La Quinta Inns & Suites, MetLife, and Starbucks. She sold the firm in 2015.

“We are proud to help a growing list of clients engage and inspire individuals and families throughout our nation’s military and veteran communities,” said Crosby President & CEO Raymond Crosby. “Jen brings a contagious passion, valuable connections, and first-hand experience to further strengthen our team.”

In 2013, Pilcher was named the Joint Base Andrews Military Spouse of the Year by Military Spouse Magazine and is an alum and speaker for the Inc. Magazine Military Entrepreneur Program. She is a founding Board member of the MyVA Department of Veteran Affairs of Washington D.C. and serves on the board of The Columbia Lighthouse for the Blind.

Crosby provides integrated advertising, public relations, social media and digital marketing services through specialized practices in Healthcare, Government, and Nonprofits & Causes. The firm currently ranks #28 on O’Dwyer’s list of largest independent PR firms and is a top provider on the GSA Advertising and Integrated Marketing Solutions (AIMS) schedule. Crosby’s mission of Inspiring Actions That Matter™ helps clients make a positive impact for individuals, families, communities and society.

