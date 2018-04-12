Crofton veteran gets life in prison for stabbing girlfriend

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams has announced that Ryan Gregory Hollebon, 39, of Crofton, was sentenced by Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge Alison L. Asti to life in prison for the first degree murder of his girlfriend, Jhalandia Butler. Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams has announced that Ryan Gregory Hollebon, 39, of Crofton, was sentenced by Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge Alison L. Asti to life in prison for the first degree murder of his girlfriend, Jhalandia Butler.

“The tragic murder of Ms. Butler is one of the most disturbing instances of domestic violence to be witnessed by our county,” said Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams. “Mr. Hollebon escalated a domestic dispute to a degree of violence that no mitigating factor could ever justify.”

On March 5, 2017, at approximately 9:24 pm, Anne Arundel County Police responded to a domestic violence call. Upon arrival, police located an adult female victim suffering from apparent trauma lying inside the residence. The fire department responded to the scene and pronounced the victim, identified as Jhalandia Butler, deceased.

Police learned that earlier that evening, the victim was engaged in a verbal argument with her boyfriend, Ryan Hollebon, when he pulled out a pocket knife. Hollebon proceeded to cut and stab the victim a total of 53 times prior to fleeing the scene on foot.

Anne Arundel County Police Department. Members of the Baltimore City Police Department located Hollebon in the 1300 block of East Patapsco Avenue on the evening of March 6, 2017. He was taken into custody and turned over to theDepartment.

Hollebon pleaded guilty to first degree murder on January 16, 2018.

Judge Alison L. Asti presided over the case. Assistant State’s Attorney James Tuomey and former Deputy State’s Attorney Jonathon Church prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of Anne Arundel County.

