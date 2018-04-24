County seeks volunteers for General Development Plan advisory committee

The Anne Arundel County Office of Planning and Zoning is seeking applicants for the General Development Plan Citizen Advisory Committee.

The 13 member commission will be responsible for providing input to the Office of Planning Zoning as they begin drafting the 2019 General Development Plan. The Commission will consist of a Chair, Vice-Chair, citizens from each of the seven County Council districts, as well as representatives from the environment, education, building, and planning sectors.

Applicants of diverse backgrounds, professions, gender, geography, and ethnicity are encouraged to apply. The application is available at aacounty.org/Plan2040 and can be emailed to [email protected]

The deadline for application is May 15th, 2018. The Committee will begin meeting in July. Members of County boards, committees and commissions generally may not serve on more than one such group at a time.

For more information of Anne Arundel County’s General Development Plan go to: www.aacounty.org/Plan2040.

