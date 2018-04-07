County breaks ground on new central booking facility

Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh, along with other county officials,recently broke ground on the County’s new Central Booking Facility.

“Having effective public safety infrastructure in place is crucial to keeping our citizens safe,” said Schuh. “This new central booking facility is vital to ensuring we keep as many police on our streets as possible.”

The new central booking project is an $11.1 million, 17,000 square foot facility and will serve as a one stop shop for police and other public safety personnel who make an arrest. It will have the effect of adding 35 police officers to the street.

Presently, police arrest and transport an arrested suspect to their specific district station to complete a Statement of Charge. Once processed, they are transported by the same officer to one of two courthouses, Glen Burnie or Annapolis, to see a Commissioner where the wait can be lengthy. If committed to Jail, they are then transported to the County’s Jennifer Road Detention Center.

When Central Booking becomes operational, police personnel will simply transport individuals in custody to Central Booking and complete a Statement of Charge. The Detention and Facilities staff will present the individual to a Commissioner for a Probable Cause Hearing, freeing the officer to return to patrol.

The County Executive first proposed funding for feasibility, design, and construction for Central Booking in his FY2016 capital plan. Construction is slated to be complete by the summer of 2020.

The capital project was made possible through the JumpStart Anne Arundel capital project financing program. Enacted in 2015, the capital plan embraces a 30-year bond financing option. This reform has allowed Anne Arundel County to expand its capital funding program and make critical school, public safety, road, and quality of life infrastructure improvements from Brooklyn Park to Pasadena to Annapolis to Odenton.

