Colonial Players to present “Lucky Stiff”

The Colonial Players, Inc. of Annapolis, Maryland is pleased to present Lucky Stiff, a musical from the Tony Award-winning writers of Once on this Island, Anastasia, and Seussical. The Examiner says Lucky Stiff, by Ahrens and Flaherty, is “zany, off-beat, and very funny… a sight to behold.” With everything from mistaken identities to dancing roulette wheels, this musical murder mystery farce will leave you dying of laughter!

Based on the novel, The Man Who Broke the Bank at Monte Carlo by Michael Butterworth, Lucky Stiff is a hilarious murder mystery farce, complete with mistaken identities, six million bucks in diamonds and a corpse in a wheelchair. The story revolves around an unassuming English shoe salesman who is forced to take the embalmed body of his recently murdered uncle on a vacation to Monte Carlo. Should he succeed in passing his uncle off as alive, Harry Witherspoon stands to inherit six million dollars. If not, the money goes to the Universal Dog Home of Brooklyn… or else his uncle’s gun-toting ex!

Lucky Stiff features Dave Carter, Brandon Deitrick, Kirsti Dixon, Allie Dreskin, Rick Estberg, Hannah Hall, Debra Kidwell, Isabella Lopez, Jeanne Louise, Grant Scherini, Reed Sigmon, and Gene Valendo, and is directed by Eric Hufford, with music direction by Emily L. Sergo and choreography by Lindsay Zetter. Performances run April 6 through May 6, 2018. Performances will be held at 8:00 pm on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and 2:00 pm on Sundays.

Tickets for Lucky Stiff are $23 for Adults, and $18 for Seniors, Students, and Military. Tickets can be purchased online at tickets.thecolonialplayers.org , or by calling the Box Office at 410-268-7373, option 2.

