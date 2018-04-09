Chrysalis House to host “In Full Bloom Luncheon”

Chrysalis House will be hosting the Second Annual “In Full Bloom” Open House and Luncheon Saturday, April 28, 2018, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm

Chrysalis House, Inc., located on Crownsville Road, has been providing residential and outpatient substance use and mental health treatment services to women and their at-risk children for over 30 years. On Saturday, April 28, they invite the community to their second annual “In Full Bloom” open house and luncheon.

Guests will enjoy hors d’oeuvres, lunch, and dessert, and have the opportunity to tour the facility, learn more about their work, and meet some of the staff and clients.

Chrysalis House’s main facility has been located at 1570 Crownsville Road for over 20 years. Founded in 1986 in Pasadena, Chrysalis House has helped thousands of women struggling with addiction and interrelated issues. Their programs enable women to acquire the tools and skills that empower them to counter their disease and rebuild their lives.

Chrysalis House Executive Director Christopher J. McCabe says, “Chrysalis House is opening our doors to welcome guests from across the area to learn about the life-saving work we do for women with the disease of addiction.”

Tickets to this event are available at a cost of $50.00 each. Sponsorship opportunities are also available; all sponsorships include tickets and other benefits.

For further information, or to purchase tickets or sponsorships, please contact Development Director Loren Weisman at 410-881-0298 or [email protected].

The mission of Chrysalis House, Inc. is to transform the lives of women and children by providing comprehensive recovery programs and services that support the development of their inherent strengths, talents, and potentials. Visit www.chrysalishouses.org to learn more.

