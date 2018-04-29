Chick-fil-A Service Tour visits The Light House

On April 20th, 2018 the Chick-fil-A Annapolis Area Serve Tour team visited The Light House Homeless Prevention Support Center during their Annapolis Serve Tour. Their 38 volunteers stopped by to give the Light House garden areas a much needed spring spruce up, and they generously donated their time, smiles, and TONS of gardening supplies. Chick-fil-A also provided lunch for Light House residents, community clients, and staff by bringing 100 Chick-fil-A boxed lunches. And, of course, no Annapolis Serve Tour would have been complete without Chick-fil-A’s cheerleading cow!

This incredible day of service was the result of many hours of coordination between Light House Volunteer Programs Manager, Kait Dawson and Chick-fil-A Marketing Director, Erick Benyak. Erick organized with other local businesses to gather the donations needed for this event and coordinate the volunteers. In addition to Chick-fil-A Annapolis Area donations, other local businesses such as K&B True Value Annapolis, The Home Depot of North Annapolis, Grassbusters Landscaping, Rental Works of Maryland, and Greenstreet Gardens generously chipped in to donate supplies and professional services.

The Light House relies on the support from volunteers and donors in Annapolis and the surrounding communities. The organization provides emergency shelter, food, clothing, case management and other vital homelessness prevention and support services to over 2,000 community members in need each year. This would not be possible without the help of dedicated volunteers.

