Cervenka’s walk-off single in 12th pushes Baysox past Akron

Martin Cervenka’s walk-off single in the bottom of the 12th lifted the Bowie Baysox (9-6) to a 4-3 win over the Akron RubberDucks (7-8) on Saturday night at Prince George’s Stadium in Bowie.

By virtue of Minor League Baseball’s new extra innings rule, D’Arby Myers started the inning at second base and scored on Cervenka’s single that just landed fair down the left field line.

RHP Dominic DeMasi (0.0 IP, H, R, 0 ER) was dealt the loss for Akron and falls to 1-1 on the year.

RHP Jay Flaa (2.0 IP, BB, 6 K) fanned six consecutive batters over the 11th and 12th innings to earn his first win of the year for the Baysox.

The walk-off win is Bowie’s fourth of the season.

Akron grabbed a 1-0 lead in the third on Bobby Bradley’s solo shot off of Baysox starter Michael Kelly that just snuck over the left field wall.

In the top of the fourth, Connor Marabell started the inning with a double and scored on Mark Mathias’ RBI double that stretched the lead for the RubberDucks to 2-0.

In a three-run home half of the frame, a pair of a singles and a fielder’s choice put two men on with two away before Adrian Marintied the game at two apiece with a two-out, two-run double. Erick Salcedo followed Marin with an RBI single to give the Baysox the lead at 3-2.

Akron starter Shao-Ching Chiang (n/d) allowed three runs (two earned) on 10 hits to go along with a strikeout in 4.1 IP.

The RubberDucks tied the game at three apiece with a run in the sixth as Marabell drew a one-out walk, advanced to second on a walk and scored on Daniel Salters’ two-out RBI single.

Kelly (n/d) surrendered three runs on five hits while walking five and fanning nine in 5.2 IP.

RHP Tanner Chleborad (2.1 IP, K) and LHP Paul Fry (2.0 IP, BB, 2 K) both had scoreless outings in relief for manager Gary Kendall’s squad, while four different players had multi-hit games: Cervenka (3-5, 2B, RBI, BB, R), Austin Hays (2-6), Ademar Rifaela (3-4) and Aderlin Rodriguez (2-5, 2B).

The series wraps up on Sunday at 1:35 p.m. as LHP John Means (0-1, 3.12) gets the start for the Baysox against RubberDucks RHPShane Bieber (2-0, 0.00).

