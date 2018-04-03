“Herrmann
“2018

Cecil Cummins joins Hyatt Commercial as Sales and Leasing Associate

| April 3, 2018
Rams Head
Cecil Cummins

Cecil Cummins

Hyatt Commercial is pleased to announce that Cecil Cummins has joined the team as a full-time Sales and Leasing Associate. Mr. Cummins previously worked in sales and held sales management positions.

He will be working with a variety of clients looking to buy, sell, or lease commercial real estate in the region. Mr. Cummins received a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Accounting and Business Administration from McDaniel College. He currently resides in Eastport.

Commenting on Mr. Cummins joining the team, Justin Mullen, Senior Vice President for Hyatt Commercial, remarked, “Cecil brings an abundance of energy and enthusiasm to everything he does. In just a few months with the team, Cecil has made a lasting impression on our clients through unrelenting follow up and tenacious prospecting.”

Severn Bank

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS

About the Author - Evolve Medical Clinics

Evolve Medical Clinics is Annapolis’ highest rated urgent care and primary care. Designed for busy people tired of long waits and rushed providers. The peaceful, healing atmosphere is designed to reflect their emphasis on patient respect, convenience as well as excellence in care. Evolve sees patients for only $95/visit and they provide all you may need for reimbursement. They also offer an amazing and affordable monthly membership for only $49/mo wherein members receive all their primary and urgent care either free or at heavily discounted prices. Members enjoy virtual visits or in-person with wait times usually less than 10 minutes on the same day. Members can also easily email or text their provider to get results or avoid visits when possible. Evolve also helps patients save money by finding less expensive medications, avoiding unnecessary procedures and tests and improves help by cutting down on the medical errors which are so common elsewhere. Find out why everyone loves Evolve: www.emc4me.com or call 844-322-4222.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter Google Plus rss feed

«