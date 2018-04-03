Cecil Cummins joins Hyatt Commercial as Sales and Leasing Associate

Hyatt Commercial is pleased to announce that Cecil Cummins has joined the team as a full-time Sales and Leasing Associate. Mr. Cummins previously worked in sales and held sales management positions.

He will be working with a variety of clients looking to buy, sell, or lease commercial real estate in the region. Mr. Cummins received a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Accounting and Business Administration from McDaniel College. He currently resides in Eastport.

Commenting on Mr. Cummins joining the team, Justin Mullen, Senior Vice President for Hyatt Commercial, remarked, “Cecil brings an abundance of energy and enthusiasm to everything he does. In just a few months with the team, Cecil has made a lasting impression on our clients through unrelenting follow up and tenacious prospecting.”

