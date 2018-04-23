Cain reports more than $82K raised in first quarter

Alice Cain, candidate for Delegate in District 30A, raised $82,190 in the first quarter – exceeding the campaign’s goal – according to the campaign finance report filed today. Over 400 individuals contributed, and there were no corporate donations.

“I am deeply grateful for all of the wonderful support my campaign has received from so many friends, neighbors, policy leaders, and fellow advocates who I’ve worked with over the years. Thanks to their generosity, our campaign will be able to reach more voters with our message of better schools, a cleaner Bay, and equality and opportunity for all,” Cain said.

Cain has 30 years of experience in the policy and nonprofit arenas, where she has been a tireless advocate for children, families and public schools. She is running for Delegate in order to be a voice for children when Maryland’s education funding formula is re-written next year, to strengthen environmental protections that are currently under attack from Washington, for an economy that works for us all, and for common-sense solutions to prevent gun violence.

This fundraising news comes on the heels of Saturday’s announcement that the Sierra Club has endorsed Cain. She has also received over 70 endorsements from individuals including Dr. Lillian Lowery, former superintendent of Maryland Public Schools for Governor O’Malley, Alderman Marc Rodriguez, Alderman Rob Savidge, and Annapolis Education Commissioner Janet Norman.

“I’ve known Alice in Annapolis for years and have seen her dedication and knowledge on a wide variety of issues, including education and economic opportunity for all,” said Norman, a prominent local activist. “She has the integrity, vision, and experience to help our District 30A with wise budgets and smart legislation. She knows how to get things done.”

