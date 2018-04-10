Buckley’s Chief of Staff to resign, departure date up in the air

Jane Hruska, Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley’s Chief of Staff (and campaign treasurer) has resigned her position with the City. The exact date of departure has yet to be decided.

In a phone call this afternoon, Hruska said “my husband and I are breaking ground on a retirement property in Santa Fe and will need to be going back and forth for several years.” Hruska said she had hoped to be able to remain as a part time employee (perhaps assisting new City Manager Teresa Sutherland) but budget likely will not allow that.

The Mayor asked her to stay, but she anticipated she will make her decision on her departure date in the next few months.

Hruska ended the conversation lauding the administrative team assembled by the Mayor saying it is the “best and most dynamic team ever.”

