Buckley names Susy Smith as new Chief of Staff

Mayor Gavin Buckley has announced that Susanne Stout Smith will join his Administration as chief of staff, effective May 3. She replaces Jane Hruska, who has served as the Mayor’s chief of staff since his inauguration, after serving as his campaign treasurer since 2016. Ms. Hruska’s retirement is effective May 2.

“I wish Jane a well-deserved, wonderful move to her soon-to-be dream home in Santa Fe next year and sincerely appreciate her wisdom, work ethic, advice, and loyalty both during the campaign and these first six months of transition as mayor,” said Mayor Buckley. “Susy brings a great depth of knowledge and federal experience to our team, complementing a staff with outstanding local, county, and state expertise.”

Ms. Smith, known as Susy, is a resident of Eastport. Previously, she served as chief of staff for Norman Mineta when he was a member of the United States Congress and Secretary of the U.S. Department of Commerce, as well as an advisor when he was secretary of the U.S. Department of Transportation. She also was a chief of staff for U.S. Senator Barbara Mikulski and legislative director for U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein.

“Mayor Buckley has an important One Annapolis agenda and I look forward to helping him accomplish the changes and ideas he proposed to the voters when he was elected,” said Ms. Smith.

Ms. Smith also served former President Jimmy Carter as a special assistant. Early in her career, she worked at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, County of Santa Clara, (California) and City of San Jose (California). She has done consulting work for the Pew Charitable Trusts, Yankelovich Partners, Congressional Management Foundation, and the National League of Women.

She received her bachelor’s degree in Political Science from University of California at Los Angeles and complete coursework in the Masters of Public Administration program at San Jose State University.

Ms. Smith is a former member of the Board of Directors of the Captain Avery Museum, Eastport Civic Association, and West Shady Side Neighborhood Association.

