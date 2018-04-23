Buckley hires Fred Kent to facilitate public workshop to develop City Dock

Mayor Gavin Buckley and the City of Annapolis will hold an interactive public workshop to discuss the future use of City Dock on Saturday, April 28, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. under a tent on the parking area closest to Susan C. Campbell Park. World-renown placemaking expert Fred Kent will lead the workshop. The goal of the event is to offer citizens throughout the City of Annapolis the opportunity to provide feedback on the future of City Dock.

The Mayor kicks off the day at 9 a.m. with an introduction of Fred Kent and his work around the world to create places that strengthen the connection between people and the places they share.

“Currently, the most valuable real estate in our city is a waterfront parking lot. We believe that through a collaborative, community-led process, we can create a waterfront space that connects residents and visitors to our historic past, our cultural assets, and our water-based economy, while also creating an open space for passive recreation,” said Mayor Buckley.

Following Mr. Kent’s presentation of placemaking projects, participants will break into small groups to engage in conversations about ideas and desires for a re-imagined City Dock. Participants will then break for lunch – on their own – and then regroup at 1 p.m. for presentations of their discussions to the entire group.

Mr. Kent has led placemaking projects including Bryant Park, Rockefeller Plaza and Washington Square in New York City, as well as prominent locations around the world. The workshop is a critical step in Mayor Buckley’s efforts to not only revitalize City Dock, but to open the lines of communication between all of the city’s diverse communities about the future of the heart of their city.

Kent was here in 2011 and spoke on the same topic.

