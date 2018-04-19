Bowie Baysox homestand preview

The Bowie Baysox, Class AA Minor League Baseball Affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, welcome the Akron RubberDucks and Richmond Flying Squirrels to Prince George’s Stadium for a six game homestand beginning Friday, April 20. Promotional highlights include Bark in the Park and the first fireworks show of the season!

Friday, April 20, 7:05 p.m. vs. Akron RubberDucks – Educator Appreciation Night presented by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union – The Baysox will host and honor our area’s educators by offering a complimentary ticket to this game for educators, show your school staff ID Badge at the Baysox ticket office on game night and receive one complimentary ticket to enjoy the game!Pie Night – Our annual celebration of the mathematical equation of Pi and students from around the region who can memorize and recite hundreds of places of Pi. There will even be some wack antics with actual Pies throughout the game.

Saturday, April 21, 6:35 p.m. vs. Akron RubberDucks – Fireworks presented by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union – Enjoy the best Fireworks show in the region following the Baysox game! Read & Hit a Home Run Reading Night presented by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union – Celebrate the students from Southern Maryland for their participation and completion of the Baysox annual Reading Program.

Sunday, April 22, 1:35 p.m. vs. Akron RubberDucks – Bark in the Park presented by BARK! Pawsitive Pet Food – The Baysox annual celebration of dogs is back! Bring your leashed social four legged friends to the ballpark for a day of fun as a whole family! Dogs must remain on a leash at all times. The Baysox will provide water stations along the stadium concourse and a Doggie Relief Area outside the stadium. There will be dog related vendors and interactive exhibits along the stadium concourse throughout the game. Fans will have the chance to meet WBAL-TV’s “Puppy with a Purpose”, Camden and morning news anchor Jason Newton! Read & Hit a Home Run Reading Night presented by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union – Celebrate the students from Southern Maryland for their participation and completion of the Baysox annual Reading Program.

Monday, April 23, 6:35 p.m. vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels– Mutt Monday presented by BARK! Pawsitive Pet Food – Bring your four legged friend to the ballpark. All leashed social pups up to date on their vaccinations welcome.

Tuesday, April 24, 6:35 p.m. vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels – Dollar Dog Night & Baysox LIVE! Happy Hour presented by Maryland Pennysaver & Bud Light– Enjoy One Dollar ballpark Hot Dogs throughout the game. Come early for the pregame Happy Hour featuring Two Dollar Draft Beers and Live Music beginning at 5 pm and running until the scheduled game time. Fans will also be able to play cornhole, giant Jenga and giant Connect Four.

Wednesday, April 25, 11:05 a.m. vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels– Baseball in Education/STEM Day– The Baysox host local elementary and middle school kids for a field trip. The day consists of a baseball game, lunch, Baseball In Education/STEM Day learning packet and a lot of fun while learning lessons of science, technology, math, geography, history and more through the game of baseball!

The Bowie Baysox 2018 season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union. The 2018 season is now underway! Baysox single game tickets are available online at baysox.com, via phone at 301-464-4865 or in person at the stadium ticket office. The Baysox ticket office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on non-game days, until the top of the 7th inning on non-fireworks game days and at the end of the fireworks show on fireworks game days.

To keep up with Baysox news, visit baysox.com and be sure to follow the Baysox on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or register for the all new Baysox Text Insider Club for free by texting the keyword BAYSOX to 50700.

