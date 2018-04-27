Boating season off to deadliest start in six years

Boating accidents have claimed the lives of four people in Maryland so far this year, the deadliest start to a boating season in more than six years. Saturday is the opening of the striped bass fishing season, meaning an increase in boating traffic at a time when water temperatures remain dangerously low.

The Maryland Natural Resources Police and its partner agencies are taking steps to increase safety awareness, provide expert assistance and raise the visibility of enforcement efforts.

Priority No. 1: Getting boaters to wear life jackets. None of this year’s victims had a life jacket on. All of them were within sight of shore or a boat and minutes from possible rescue. Last year, none of the nine boating victims were wearing life jackets. A life jacket would have bought them time until help arrived. It only takes 60 seconds for an adult to drown and 20 seconds for a child. Yet, in many cases, life jackets are stowed out of reach or still in their original wrapping.

Life jackets work only when you wear them!

