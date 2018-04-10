Bello Machre elects new Board member

Bello Machre is pleased to announce the election of its newest Board Member, Susan Carmon, former employee of the National Education Association.

Shari Devlin, Bello Machre Board Chairperson, comments, “I’m thrilled to welcome Susan to the Bello Machre Board of Directors. Her enthusiasm, vast experience, and tremendous knowledge in education and public policy are true assets and will be invaluable to us as Bello Machre continues to expand and thrive.”

Susan has over 30 years of experience in the education and policymaking communities, having contributed to an advanced system of professional certification for teachers and promoted it nationwide. Susan’s professional efforts resulted in federal subsidies, state legislative incentives/supports, and local district policies that encouraged and supported teacher participation in National Board Certification.

Susan advanced the teacher quality agenda of the National Education Association through Congressional and state testimony and via partnerships with diverse groups that included White House officials, state legislatures and commissions, education and public policy organizations, and NEA’s state and local affiliates. Susan worked at the NEA for 31 years, and her dedication resulted in strengthened professional standards for teacher preparation, teacher licensure, and National Board Certification.

“Joining the board of directors provides me with the opportunity to support—in new ways— the organization that I admire so deeply. Bello Machre transforms lives through its commitment to lifelong care for individuals with developmental disabilities . . . and I am genuinely proud to be a part of that,” comments Susan.

Susan’s philanthropic spirit reaches deep into the community. Over the years she has served Bello Machre as a general officer and event volunteer, has helped set up one of Bello Machre’s fully accessible homes, has sat on the organization’s Incident and Review Committee, and has served as a volunteer at Every Step Counts and the annual Bello Machre golf tournament. Throughout the community, Susan has served as a volunteer with Cats R Us, Pet Rescue of Maryland, and the Maryland Food Bank.

Dr. Robert Ireland, President and CEO, comments, “Susan’s volunteer spirit and direction will further strengthen the board leadership as we continue to provide outstanding loving care for a lifetime to people with developmental disabilities.”

Susan holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a Master of Arts in Public Administration from Pennsylvania State University. Susan resides in Pasadena, Maryland.

Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS